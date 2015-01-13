KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 13 Saudi Oil Minister
Ali al-Naimi met U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Elizabeth
Sherwood-Randall on Tuesday in Riyadh where they discussed oil
markets, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
SPA gave no specific details about the meeting in a brief
statement but said the officials looked into cooperation on
energy and environmental issues, climate change, solar energy
use and mutual investments.
U.S. crude hit a near six-year low of $44.20 on
Tuesday.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is in Algeria on a
diplomatic push to persuade reluctant fellow members of OPEC to
prop up a sinking market by cutting output.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC's dominant member state and the world's
biggest oil exporter, has repeatedly said the group will not cut
production.
On Tuesday, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail bin
Mohammed al-Mazroui stood by OPEC's decision to keep production
unchanged.
Mazroui showed no sign of backing down from OPEC's
insistence that other producers, particularly the U.S. shale oil
drillers which it blames for oversupplying the market, reduce
their output.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)