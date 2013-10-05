RIYADH Oct 5 The central bank of Saudi Arabia,
one of the world's top holders of U.S. government bonds, said on
Saturday it was not worried by the political deadlock in
Washington that could cause the United States to default on its
debt.
Asked if he was concerned, central bank governor Fahad
al-Mubarak told reporters: "No. They have been there before and
it has been resolved." He did not elaborate.
Mubarak was speaking on the sidelines of meetings of Gulf
Arab monetary and finance officials in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, ploughs much
of its earnings back into U.S. assets. Most of the central
bank's net foreign assets of $690 billion are believed to be
denominated in U.S. dollars, and much of that amount is in the
form of U.S. Treasury bonds.
Speaking privately at a meeting in Abu Dhabi earlier this
week, some other monetary officials of oil-rich Gulf countries
also expressed confidence that Washington would eventually
resolve its political impasse without damaging global markets.
The U.S. Congress must agree on a measure to raise the
nation's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling by Oct. 17 or risk a U.S.
government debt default.