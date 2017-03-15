WASHINGTON, March 14 Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump
agreed in a meeting on Tuesday that Iran represents a regional
security threat, a senior adviser to the deputy crown prince
said
The adviser also said the talks marked a "historical turning
point" in U.S.-Saudi relations.
Saudi Arabia had viewed with unease the administration of
U.S. President Barack Obama, whom they felt considered Riyadh's
alliance with Washington less important than negotiating a
nuclear deal with Iran in 2015. It has been encouraged by the
Trump administration's hardline stance on Iran and its nuclear
program.
"The meeting today restored issues to their right path and
form a big change in relations between both countries in
political, military, security and economic issues," the senior
adviser said in a statement.
