WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump met
with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at
the White House on Tuesday for a discussion that was likely to
touch on investment opportunities in the kingdom and efforts to
stop the war in Syria.
Trump, who took office in January, and Prince Mohammed who
is also the kingdom's defense minister, kicked off their talks
in the Oval Office, where they posed for a picture in front of
journalists and did not take questions.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's senior adviser and
son-in-law Jared Kushner, chief of staff Reince Priebus and
strategist Steve Bannon were also present.
The meeting was the first since Trump's inauguration with
the powerful prince, who is leading the kingdom's efforts to
revive state finances by diversifying the economy away from a
reliance on falling crude oil revenues.
After visiting in the Oval Office, Trump and his advisers
joined the prince and the Saudi delegation for lunch in the
White House state dining room.
