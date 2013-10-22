PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DOHA Oct 22 Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief has told European diplomats the kingdom will limit dealings with the United States in protest at Washington's perceived inaction over Syria and its potential thaw with Iran, a source close to Saudi policy said on Tuesday.
Prince Bandar bin Sultan told the envoys Washington had failed to act effectively on the Syria crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was growing closer to Tehran and had not backed Saudi support for Bahrain when it crushed an anti-government revolt in 2011, the source said.
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.
* No meetings scheduled for buyers' club, but delegates watching