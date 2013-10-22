DOHA Oct 22 Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief has told European diplomats the kingdom will limit dealings with the United States in protest at Washington's perceived inaction over Syria and its potential thaw with Iran, a source close to Saudi policy said on Tuesday.

Prince Bandar bin Sultan told the envoys Washington had failed to act effectively on the Syria crisis and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was growing closer to Tehran and had not backed Saudi support for Bahrain when it crushed an anti-government revolt in 2011, the source said.