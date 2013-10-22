* Riyadh signals anger over U.S. policy in Middle East
By Amena Bakr and Warren Strobel
DOHA/WASHINGTON, Oct 22 Upset at President
Barack Obama's policies on Iran and Syria, members of Saudi
Arabia's ruling family are threatening a rift with the United
States that could take the alliance between Washington and the
kingdom to its lowest point in years.
Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief is vowing that the kingdom
will make a "major shift" in relations with the United States to
protest perceived American inaction over Syria's civil war as
well as recent U.S. overtures to Iran, a source close to Saudi
policy said on Tuesday.
Prince Bandar bin Sultan told European diplomats that the
United States had failed to act effectively against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,
was growing closer to Tehran, and had failed to back Saudi
support for Bahrain when it crushed an anti-government revolt in
2011, the source said.
"The shift away from the U.S. is a major one," the source
close to Saudi policy said. "Saudi doesn't want to find itself
any longer in a situation where it is dependent."
It was not immediately clear whether the reported statements
by Prince Bandar, who was the Saudi ambassador to Washington for
22 years, had the full backing of King Abdullah.
The growing breach between the United States and Saudi
Arabia was also on display in Washington, where another senior
Saudi prince criticized Obama's Middle East policies, accusing
him of "dithering" on Syria and Israeli-Palestinian peace.
In unusually blunt public remarks, Prince Turki al-Faisal
called Obama's policies in Syria "lamentable" and ridiculed a
U.S.-Russian deal to eliminate Assad's chemical weapons. He
suggested it was a ruse to let Obama avoid military action in
Syria.
"The current charade of international control over Bashar's
chemical arsenal would be funny if it were not so blatantly
perfidious. And designed not only to give Mr. Obama an
opportunity to back down (from military strikes), but also to
help Assad to butcher his people," said Prince Turki, a member
of the Saudi royal family and former director of Saudi
intelligence.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have been allies since
the kingdom was declared in 1932, giving Riyadh a powerful
military protector and Washington secure oil supplies.
The Saudi criticism came days after the 40th anniversary of
the October 1973 Arab oil embargo imposed to punish the West for
supporting Israel in the Yom Kippur war.
That was one of the low points in U.S.-Saudi ties, which
were also badly shaken by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the
United States. Most of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi nationals.
Saudi Arabia gave a clear sign of its displeasure over
Obama's foreign policy last week when it rejected a coveted
two-year term on the U.N. Security Council in a display of anger
over the failure of the international community to end the war
in Syria and act on other Middle East issues.
Prince Turki indicated that Saudi Arabia will not reverse
that decision, which he said was a result of the Security
Council's failure to stop Assad and implement its own decision
on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"There is nothing whimsical about the decision to forego
membership of the Security Council. It is based on the
ineffectual experience of that body," he said in a speech to the
Washington-based National Council on U.S.-Arab Relations.
'FRIENDS AND ALLIES'
In London, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he
discussed Riyadh's concerns when he met Foreign Minister Saud
al-Faisal in Paris on Monday.
Kerry said he told the Saudi minister no deal with Iran was
better than a bad deal. "I have great confidence that the United
States and Saudi Arabia will continue to be the close and
important friends and allies that we have been," Kerry told
reporters.
Prince Bandar is seen as a foreign policy hawk, especially
on Iran. The Sunni Muslim kingdom's rivalry with Shi'ite Iran,
an ally of Syria, has amplified sectarian tensions across the
Middle East.
A son of the late defence minister and crown prince, Prince
Sultan, and a protege of the late King Fahd, he fell from favour
with King Abdullah after clashing on foreign policy in 2005.
But he was called in from the cold last year with a mandate
to bring down Assad, diplomats in the Gulf say. Over the past
year, he has led Saudi efforts to bring arms and other aid to
Syrian rebels.
"Prince Bandar told diplomats that he plans to limit
interaction with the U.S.," the source close to Saudi policy
said.
"This happens after the U.S. failed to take any effective
action on Syria and Palestine. Relations with the U.S. have been
deteriorating for a while, as Saudi feels that the U.S. is
growing closer with Iran and the U.S. also failed to support
Saudi during the Bahrain uprising," the source said.
The source declined to provide more details of Bandar's
talks with the diplomats, which took place in the past few days.
But he suggested that the planned change in ties between the
energy superpower and the United States would have wide-ranging
consequences, including on arms purchases and oil sales.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, ploughs much
of its earnings back into U.S. assets. Most of the Saudi central
bank's net foreign assets of $690 billion are thought to be
denominated in dollars, much of them in U.S. Treasury bonds.
"All options are on the table now, and for sure there will
be some impact," the Saudi source said.
He said there would be no further coordination with the
United States over the war in Syria, where the Saudis have armed
and financed rebel groups fighting Assad.
The kingdom has informed the United States of its actions in
Syria, and diplomats say it has respected U.S. requests not to
supply the groups with advanced weaponry that the West fears
could fall into the hands of al Qaeda-aligned groups.
Saudi anger boiled over after Washington refrained from
military strikes in response to a poison gas attack in Damascus
in August when Assad agreed to give up his chemical weapons
arsenal.
'A BIG MISTAKE'
Representative Chris Van Hollen, a member of the U.S. House
of Representatives' Democratic leadership, told Reuters'
Washington Summit on Tuesday that the Saudi moves were intended
to pressure Obama to take action in Syria.
"We know their game. They're trying to send a signal that we
should all get involved militarily in Syria, and I think that
would be a big mistake to get in the middle of the Syrian civil
war," Van Hollen said.
"And the Saudis should start by stopping their funding of
the al Qaeda-related groups in Syria. In addition to the fact
that it's a country that doesn't allow women to drive," said Van
Hollen, who is close to Obama on domestic issues in Congress but
is less influential on foreign policy.
Saudi Arabia is concerned about signs of a tentative
reconciliation between Washington and Tehran, something Riyadh
fears may lead to a "grand bargain" on the Iranian nuclear
program that would leave Riyadh at a disadvantage.
Prince Turki expressed doubt that Obama would succeed in
what he called an "open arms approach" to Iran, which he accused
of meddling in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Bahrain.
"We Saudis observe President Obama's efforts in this regard.
The road ahead is arduous," he said. "Whether (Iranian President
Hassan) Rouhani will succeed in steering Iran toward sensible
policies is already contested in Iran. The forces of darkness in
Qom and Tehran are well entrenched."
The U.N. Security Council has been paralysed over the
31-month-old Syria conflict, with permanent members Russia and
China repeatedly blocking measures to condemn Assad.
Saudi Arabia backs Assad's mostly Sunni rebel foes. The
Syrian leader, whose Alawite sect is derived from Shi'ite Islam,
has support from Iran and the armed Lebanese Shi'ite movement
Hezbollah. The Syrian leader denounces the insurgents as al
Qaeda-linked groups backed by Sunni-ruled states.
In Bahrain, home of the U.S Fifth Fleet, a simmering
pro-democracy revolt by its Shi'ite majority has prompted calls
by some in Washington for U.S. ships to be based elsewhere.
Many U.S. economic interests in Saudi Arabia involve
government contracts in defence, other security sectors, health
care, education, information technology and construction.