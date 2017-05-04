GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
WASHINGTON May 4 Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday the Trump administration has taken steps in the congressional notification process to advance the sale of Raytheon Co precision-guided missiles to the U.S. ally.
The sale, which has been controversial because of civilian deaths in a civil war in neighboring Yemen, is expected to include more than $1 billion worth of the weapons, people familiar with the talks have said.
The munitions include armor-piercing Penetrator Warheads and precision guided Paveway missiles.
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.