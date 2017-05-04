WASHINGTON May 4 Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Thursday the Trump administration has taken steps in the congressional notification process to advance the sale of Raytheon Co precision-guided missiles to the U.S. ally.

The sale, which has been controversial because of civilian deaths in a civil war in neighboring Yemen, is expected to include more than $1 billion worth of the weapons, people familiar with the talks have said.

The munitions include armor-piercing Penetrator Warheads and precision guided Paveway missiles.