By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Oct 9 When Saudi Arabia's veteran
foreign minister, Prince Saud al-Faisal, made no annual address
to the United Nations General Assembly last week for the first
time ever, his unspoken message could hardly have been louder.
For most countries, refusing to give a scheduled speech
would count as little more than a diplomatic slap on the wrist,
but for staid Saudi Arabia, which prefers backroom politicking
to the public arena, it was uncharacteristically forthright.
Engaged in what they see as a life-and-death struggle for
the future of the Middle East with arch-rival Iran, Saudi rulers
are furious that the international body has taken no action over
Syria, where they and Tehran back opposing sides.
Unlike in years past, they are not only angry with permanent
Security Council members China and Russia, however, but with the
United States, which they believe has repeatedly let down its
Arab friends with policies they see as both weak and naive.
Like Washington's other main Middle Eastern ally, Israel,
the Saudis fear that President Barack Obama has in the process
allowed mutual enemies to gain an upper hand.
The alliance between the United States, the biggest economy
and most powerful democracy, and Saudi Arabia, the Islamic
monarchy that dominates oil supplies, is not about to break.
But, as happened 40 years ago next week when an OPEC oil
embargo punished U.S. war support for Israel, Riyadh is willing
- albeit without touching energy supplies - to defy Washington
in defence of its regional interests. The two have been at odds
over Egypt since the Arab Spring, and increasingly so on Syria,
where Saudi Arabia could now do more to arm Sunni Muslim rebels.
The real focus of Saudi anger is the Shi'ite Muslim clerics
who have preached Islamic revolution since coming to power in
Tehran 34 years ago, and whose hands Riyadh sees orchestrating
political foes in half a dozen Arab countries.
Already aghast at U.S. reluctance to back rebels fighting
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Tehran's strongest Arab
friend, Saudi princes were horrified to see Washington reaching
out to Hassan Rouhani, the new Iranian president, last month.
"The Saudis' worst nightmare would be the administration
striking a grand bargain with Iran," said former diplomat Robert
Jordan, who was U.S. ambassador to Riyadh from 2001 to 2003.
Although any meaningful U.S.-Iranian rapprochement looks
distant, Obama telephoned Rouhani, an emollient self-described
moderate, during the United Nations General Assembly.
The Saudis now fear Obama may be tempted to thaw ties with
Tehran by striking a deal to expand inspections of its atomic
sites in return for allowing Iranian allies to go on dominating
Arab countries such as Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. That such a
bargain has never been publicly mooted from within the Obama
administration has not stopped Saudis voicing their concerns.
"I am afraid in case there is something hidden," said
Abdullah al-Askar, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in
Saudi Arabia's advisory parliament, the Shoura Council. "If
America and Iran reach an understanding it may be at the cost of
the Arab world and the Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia."
Askar stressed he was not privy to government thinking on
the issue and was speaking in a purely personal capacity.
The United States has no interest in alienating the Saudis.
But as it balances priorities, some friction may be unavoidable
- friction that worries Washington less than before, as rising
U.S. domestic oil output makes it less beholden to Riyadh.
Still, the Obama administration prefers to stress the
cooperative side of the relationship between the two allies.
"The United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have a
longstanding partnership and consult closely on issues of mutual
interest, including preventing the proliferation of weapons of
mass destruction, countering terrorism, ensuring stable and
reliable energy supplies, and promoting regional security," said
Bernadette Meehan, a spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council.
EMBOLDENED KINGDOM
In a rare appearance, King Abdullah, who is aged about 90,
was shown on state television on Monday meeting Egypt's visiting
military-backed interim head of state, Adly Mansour.
His words, carried prominently in Saudi media on Tuesday,
were a forceful condemnation of the "terrorism, delusion and
sedition" of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, which was ousted from
government by the armed forces in July after street protests.
That even these comments conveyed a clear subtext of
Saudi-U.S. friction showed how far the two allies' differences
extend today on issues across the Middle East.
It was Obama's decision not to back Egyptian military
strongman Hosni Mubarak against mass protests in early 2011 that
first infuriated the Saudi royals, inspiring in them a sense of
betrayal as they saw a mutual friend abandoned by Washington.
The American president's willingness to work with Mohamed
Mursi, the Muslim Brotherhood figure elected Egypt's president
last year, further vexed the Saudis, who see the organisation as
a direct threat to their dynastic rule.
The kingdom, founded on the traditionalist Wahhabi school of
Islam, was critical of U.S. support for the rule of the modern
Islamists of the Brotherhood in Egypt and privately contemptuous
of Washington's qualms about July's military takeover in Cairo.
When U.S. politicians suggested cutting aid to Egypt after
Mursi was ousted, Riyadh offered to make up for any lost funds,
undermining American Middle East policy and signalling it was
prepared to go its own way. U.S. aid may be cut
but since July, Saudi Arabia has given $5 billion, three times
as much as Washington's annual contribution.
"Usually the Saudis will not make any decision against U.S.
advice or interests. I think we're past this stage. If it isn't
in our interests, we feel no necessity to bow to their wishes,"
said Mustafa Alani, an Iraqi analyst at the Gulf Research Centre
in Jeddah with close ties to the Saudi security establishment.
Alani recited a litany of Saudi complaints, from Obama's
failure to press Israel to end settlement building in the West
Bank to his support for Arab Spring revolutions that toppled
Egyptian and Tunisian autocrats who had supported U.S. policy.
But, like many prominent Saudis, he was most concerned by
Obama's approach to the crisis in Syria, a conflict viewed in
the kingdom as a defining battle for Middle East supremacy
between pro-Western leaders and non-Arab Iran.
For more than a year, Saudi officials have pleaded with
Washington to enter the conflict, either with direct air strikes
or the imposition of a no-fly zone, or by giving significant
military aid to the mainly Sunni rebels.
When hundreds of civilians died in a chemical weapons attack
in August, the Saudis were convinced this breach of a "red line"
Obama had set last year would, finally, force tough U.S. action.
The subsequent Russian-brokered deal to dismantle Assad's
chemical weapons and thus avert air strikes was a bitter blow
for Riyadh, whose main strategy in Syria had been to coax its
American ally into the war.
GOING SOFT
That fractious backdrop explains the worry senior Saudis
felt at Obama's flirtation with Rouhani in New York last month.
After years of counselling their closest foreign friends to
beware Iran's rulers, describing them as "unstable", "meddling",
"the head of the snake", in various diplomatic cables released
by Wikileaks, they fear their advice is going unheeded.
For Saudi Arabia, the stakes seem high. Regional rivalry
with Iran has played out with increasing venom.
The two see themselves as representatives of opposing
visions of Islam: the Saudis as guardians of Mecca and
conservative Sunni hierarchy, and the Shi'ite Iranians as the
vanguard of an Islamic revolution in support of the downtrodden.
Over the past decade the Saudis have watched with alarm as
Iran's allies among the Arabs have grown in strength, dominating
politics in Lebanon and Iraq and staging rebellions in Bahrain
and Yemen in a move that seems to encircle Saudi Arabia.
They also fear Tehran is taking direct action against the
kingdom itself: fomenting unrest among its Shi'ite minority;
plotting to assassinate its envoy in Washington; and planting a
spy ring in the country. Tehran has denied all those claims.
"If the U.S. is really soft on Iran and letting Iran's
friends win in Syria, what conclusions will Gulf governments
draw?" one senior diplomat in the Gulf said some weeks ago.
The Saudis were concerned "about an eventual possible deal
between Washington and Iran", he added, saying: "They will see
what happens in Syria as a sign of that."
For Riyadh, Obama's acceptance of the U.N. chemical weapons
deal with Damascus signalled the U.S. had indeed gone soft.
"It's not about the principle of Iran negotiating with the
U.S. We know this will happen sooner or later," said Alani.
"But it's coming at the wrong time, when this president has
already been tested by the Iranians and Russians and proved he
cannot stand up for his principles or protect our interests."
SHARED INTERESTS
When the then secretary of state Hillary Clinton prepared to
visit Riyadh for the first time in February 2009, Washington's
ambassador Ford Fraker prepared a memo outlining the strong
state of the relationship. It was later released by Wikileaks.
Describing the ruling al-Saud dynasty as a family that had
"within living memory created a new state and then named it for
themselves", he enumerated the shared common ground, from energy
policy to fighting al Qaeda, that bound Riyadh to Washington.
"Their interests are, to a surprising degree, aligned with
our own," he concluded.
Former diplomats in Saudi Arabia argue that whatever the
bumps in the road, that situation remains largely unchanged.
"The Saudis are very skilful politicians. They wouldn't be
in power otherwise," said one who argued Washington would heed
Saudi concerns. "Most American administrations, Republican or
Democrat, listen to the Saudis and their advice on many things,
including the Iranians - who they can trust and who they can't."
Yet the example of Saudi Arabia's divergence from the U.S
line on Egypt suggests the kingdom may now be inclined to push
against U.S. policy in other areas, particularly on Syria.
Next Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of the Arab oil
embargo, when Gulf exporters blocked energy sales to penalise
U.S. support for Israel against the Arabs in the Yom Kippur War.
Today, the importance of steady oil supplies is one area
where Washington and Riyadh are fully in sync, but Saudi Arabia
might be prepared to push its own interests in other ways.
Several analysts and diplomats in the Gulf said the United
States had pressed Riyadh not to deliver "game-changing" weapons
such as surface-to-air missiles to Syrian rebels, fearing they
would fall into the hands of the Islamist militants.
Alani said that was one area where Saudi rulers may consider
going their own way, particularly, he noted, as minor divisions
within the family over how far to trust Obama had receded.
"There's not even one senior prince sympathising with him
any more," he said. "They think he has lost his head."
How far such a move would alter the balance of the conflict
in Syria is unclear. But it could spell a renegotiation of the
U.S.-Saudi relationship, one of the most enduring in the Middle
East, said former U.S. ambassador Jordan. The two may now become
less willing to heed each other's concerns on other issues.
(Editing by William Maclean and Alastair Macdonald)