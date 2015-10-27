U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Saudi Arabia's King Salman committed to increase support for "the moderate Syrian opposition" in a call on Tuesday and affirmed the need to cooperate in fighting Islamic State militants, the White House said.

The two men also welcomed a commitment by the parties in Yemen's civil war to a second round of United Nations talks, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact on these and related issues, and reaffirmed the strong and enduring strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia," it said.

