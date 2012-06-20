WASHINGTON, June 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
called Saudi King Adbullah on Thursday to offer condolences on
the death of Crown Prince Nayef and welcomed the appointment of
Prince Salman as next in line to the throne, the White House
said.
It was Obama's second phone conversation in less than a week
with the ruler of the world's largest oil exporter. They spoke
last Thursday amid concerns about escalating violence in Syria
and plans to widen sanctions on Iran.
"The president expressed his appreciation for Crown Prince
Nayef's many contributions over decades of service, particularly
his leadership in building the strong counterterrorism
cooperation," the White House said in a statement during the
official mourning period.
Seen as a key ally for the West, Saudi Arabia has provided
critical intelligence to foil al Qaeda plots, bankrolled
pro-Western Arab governments and has supported Washington's
attempts to isolate Iran.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)