* Good ties help business, but no direct link-envoy
* Saudi won't sell T-bills, halt military deals
* U.S. firms face far more competition from Asia
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Oct 23 Saudi Arabia's frustration with
its main ally the United States over Middle East policy will not
harm business relations or oil sales, despite a threat from its
spy chief of a "major shift" in ties, businessmen and economists
say.
Prince Bandar bin Sultan, the head of Saudi intelligence,
warned European diplomats last week that energy and defence
deals could suffer as a result of differences over the conflict
in Syria and other issues, a Saudi source said.
Although mega-contracts have occasionally been used to
strengthen political relationships, particularly in defence,
economists and businessmen said business ties between U.S. and
Saudi firms were generally immune to dips in the relationship.
"I don't think there are direct links between trade and the
political relationship. That's not how the Saudis work. But it's
also true that when the bilateral relationship is good, it
helps," said a diplomatic source in the Gulf.
The United States is the main supplier for most Saudi
military needs, from F-15 fighters to control and command
systems worth tens of billions of dollars in recent years, while
American contractors win major energy deals.
The world's top oil exporter and its biggest consumer have
enjoyed close economic ties for decades, with U.S. firms
building much of the infrastructure of the modern Saudi state
after its oil boom in the 1970s.
Younger Saudi princes were mostly educated in the United
States as were many of the kingdom's business executives, senior
officials and cabinet members, including the oil, finance,
economy and education ministers, and the central bank governor.
WAKE-UP CALL
"When you hear Bandar threatening, it doesn't mean we are
going to sell our T-bills or stop the military contracts. That's
not going to happen. You are talking about a relationship and an
alliance that goes back 60 years. But what they are doing is
saying, 'hey wake up, don't take us for granted'," said a Saudi
businessman who declined to be identified.
Over the decades, Riyadh has pumped its earnings from energy
sales, often to the United States, back into the U.S. economy,
buying its goods and services and investing in government debt.
The Saudi riyal has been pegged to the dollar at the same
rate of $1 = SR3.75 for many years, and the kingdom has put some
of its $690 billion foreign holdings into U.S. treasuries.
As a result, trade has boomed, with U.S. goods and services
exports to Saudi Arabia hitting $17 billion in 2011, and U.S.
direct investment there reaching $8 billion in 2010.
"Commercial relationships on trade or oil won't be affected
at all. Saudi has had bad political relationships with many
countries and still continued to deal with them commercially.
This is just a political rift and doesn't mean that it will
affect the private or public businesses," said a Saudi official.
In 2012, 15 percent of Saudi oil exports went to the United
States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Although Far East Asia received an estimated 54 percent of
Saudi crude oil exports, the kingdom still ranked second after
Canada as a petroleum exporter to the United States.
The sectors that appear most vulnerable to official Saudi
ire are big defence and infrastructure construction projects
with government clients.
However, the Saudis struck a $29.4 billion deal only in late
2011 to buy 84 new F-15s made by Boeing with Raytheon Co
radar equipment. In November they also agreed to buy 25
C-130J transport and refuelling planes built by Lockheed Martin
Corp for $6.7 billion.
Riyadh has turned to Europe for more recent defence deals,
ordering Typhoon Eurofighters to be delivered by BAE Systems Plc
.
But existing U.S. contracts and Saudi military dependence on
U.S. equipment, probably lock the kingdom into long-term
relationships covering maintenance, spare parts and training.
Only last week, the Pentagon asked for permission to sell
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates $10.8 billion in
advanced weaponry, according to documents it put online.
FAMILIARITY PRIZED
One business area where strong political relations are
important, is nuclear energy. Saudi Arabia has plans to build
several reactors that would likely interest Westinghouse.
U.S. contractors have recently won major engineering design
and project management contracts, including Hill International
on the $5 billion Jabal Omar project in Mecca, Fluor
Corp on a big railway and Foster Wheeler on gas and oil
schemes.
Saudi state entities and large companies prefer to deal with
firms they know, said a Gulf economist who asked not to be
named. "It's not easy to suddenly change these things in
response to short-term political considerations. They're driven
by reputation, reliability and quality," he said.
However, U.S. companies now have to face competitors from
East Asia which vie for Saudi projects and implement them well.
In recent months Chinese, French, German, Japanese, South
Korean and Greek companies have won engineering and construction
contracts in power, energy, petrochemicals and rail projects
with a cumulative value of billions of dollars.
The once-central oil element in the U.S.-Saudi relationship
has eroded in recent years as U.S. domestic energy production
surges and Saudi exports shift towards China.
Chinese firms have snapped up Saudi contracts on everything
from power stations to railways - even though China has vetoed
Saudi-backed U.N. resolutions and has given political support to
Iran, Saudi Arabia's principal regional adversary.
U.S.-Saudi ties plunged far lower after the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks on the United States, in which Saudi militants played a
major role, said Bishr Bakheet, a prominent Saudi businessman.
"Visas were targeted, there were class-action suits against
our leadership. Our people were deported and arrested. It was a
big mess, but we weathered it," he said.
Today, nearly half the 150,000 Saudi students on overseas
scholarship programmes are in American universities.
"My generation, born in the 40s and 50s, were all U.S.
graduates and the current generation are all U.S. graduates. It
plays a role in strengthening the relationship," Bakheet said.