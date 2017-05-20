RIYADH May 20 National oil giant Saudi Aramco
expects to sign $50 billion of deals with U.S. companies on
Saturday, part of a drive to diversify the kingdom's economy
beyond oil exports, Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said on
Saturday.
Nasser was speaking at a conference of scores of senior U.S.
and Saudi business executives, coinciding with the visit of U.S.
President Donald Trump to Riyadh.
He said 16 agreements with 11 companies would be signed,
including memorandums of understanding for joint ventures.
Officials said earlier that many of the agreements would flesh
out previously announced plans.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)