DUBAI May 2 Saudi Arabia said five more people
have died of a deadly new virus from the same family as SARS,
and two other people were in intensive care.
The seven cases were discovered in al-Ahsa governorate in
the Eastern Province, the Saudi news agency SPA quoted the Saudi
Health Ministry as saying in a statement late on Wednesday.
A Saudi man died in March from the virus.
The novel coronavirus (NCoV) is from the same family of
viruses as those that cause common colds and the one that caused
the deadly outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)
that first emerged in Asia in 2003.
The new virus is not the same as SARS, but similar to it and
also to other coronaviruses found in bats. It was unknown in
humans until it emerged in the Middle East last year. There have
been confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Britain.
In a March 26 update on its website the World Health
Organisation said it had been informed of a global total of 17
confirmed cases of human infection with NCoV, including 11
deaths.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jon Boyle)