DUBAI, April 6 Saudi Arabia's Al Watania
Poultry, one of the largest producers of chickens in the Middle
East, has invited banks to pitch for the financial adviser role
on its stock market flotation, three sources aware of the matter
said on Monday.
Bankers will make formal presentations to the company this
month and Al Watania will decide on who will advise it on its
Saudi listing by the end of May, according to one of the
sources.
Al Watania couldn't be reached for comment. The sources
spoke on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
Based in the Qassim region in the centre of the kingdom, Al
Watania produces 1 million eggs and 575,000 chickens per day
which are sold in Saudi and six other countries in the region,
according to its website.
Its chairman is Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz al-Rajhi, who helped
found Al Rajhi Bank and served as its chairman until
November 2014. He continues to be the largest individual
shareholder in the Islamic bank, through his endowment fund,
with 14.79 percent, according to bourse data.
Food firms in the kingdom are attracting significant
interest from investors, who see the sector as a way to tap into
the growing wealth of a predominantly young local population.
Private equity firms TPG Capital and Abraaj have agreed to
buy a majority stake in the Kudu fast-food chain, L Capital Asia
bought a stake in gourmet date firm Bateel, while Levant Capital
and The Rohatyn Group have appointed Moelis to advise them on
the sale of a controlling stake in Al Raya Supermarkets.
After a quiet start to 2015 when the kingdom's market was
volatile due to the impact of lower oil prices, listing activity
is picking up. Middle East Paper Company and Saudi Company for
Tools and Hardware (SACO) are both selling shares to the public
in April.
The Saudi market, by far the largest and most liquid in the
Arab world, is still expected to open up to direct foreign
investment in a matter of weeks, with a senior source in the
kingdom telling Reuters last week rules governing the market
opening should be published by the end of April.
