RIYADH Dec 22 The editor of a Saudi Arabian
website could be sentenced to death after a judge cited him for
apostasy and moved his case to a higher court, the monitoring
group Human Rights Watch said on Saturday.
Raif Badawi, who started the Free Saudi Liberals website to
discuss the role of religion in Saudi Arabia, was arrested in
June, Human Rights Watch said.
Badawi had initially been charged with the less serious
offence of insulting Islam through electronic channels, but at a
Dec. 17 hearing a judge referred him to a more senior court and
recommended he be tried for apostasy, the monitoring group said.
Apostasy, the act of changing religious affiliation, carries
an automatic death sentence in Saudi Arabia, along with crimes
including blasphemy.
Badawi's website included articles that were critical of
senior religious figures, the monitoring group said.
A spokesman for Saudi Arabia's Justice Ministry was not
available to comment.
The world's top oil exporter follows the strict Wahhabi
school of Islam and applies Islamic law, or sharia.
Judges base their decisions on their own interpretation of
religious law rather than on a written legal code or on
precedent.
King Abdullah, Saudi Arabia's ruler, has pushed for reforms
to the legal system, including improved training for judges and
the introduction of precedent to standardise verdicts and make
courts more transparent.
However, Saudi lawyers say that conservatives in the Justice
Ministry and the judiciary have resisted implementing many of
the changes that he announced in 2007.
