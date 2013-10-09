* Many Saudi women chafe at driving ban
* Conservatives fear ending ban would harm public morality
* Shoura Council has limited advisory role
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Oct 9 Women members of Saudi Arabia's
influential Shoura Council which advises King Abdullah have
proposed allowing women to drive, challenging a tradition upheld
by the deeply conservative clerical establishment.
The council is the nearest the kingdom has to a parliament,
though its members are not elected but appointed by the king and
cannot make laws but only issue recommendations. However, these
recommendations have often in the past prefigured Saudi reforms.
Conservative Saudis say letting women drive would encourage
the sexes to mix in public unchaperoned and thus threaten public
morality, but it is an important demand of many women who now
rely on expensive private drivers to perform basic daily tasks.
There is no specific law to prevent women from driving in
Saudi Arabia, but they cannot apply for driving licences and
have previously been arrested on charges relating to public
order or political protest after getting behind the wheel.
Hanan al-Ahmadi, one of 30 women appointed by King Abdullah
to the Council in January, said the issue of letting women drive
came up on Tuesday, apparently spontaneously, during discussions
about the transport ministry's performance.
"Men and women members were discussing the obstacle of
women's transportation and how it's a burden for women working
with families and the lack of other options like public
transport," she said.
Then one of her female colleagues, Latifa al-Shaalan, stood
and proposed that the Shoura Council's transportation committee
should include a recommendation that the Transport Ministry make
preparations to allow women to drive.
"Nobody raised their voice or opposed it. I think people
were expecting it. I believe she received many notes of support
afterwards from other members," Ahmadi said.
WOMEN ACTIVISTS
The Shoura Council's transport committee must now decide
whether to accept the recommendation and put it to the Transport
Ministry, something not likely to happen for several weeks.
If it rejects it, the speaker may ask members to vote on
whether to discuss the ban as a separate issue, Ahmadi said.
A group of women's rights activists have called for a new
campaign on Oct. 26 to push for an end to the ban. Previous
campaigns, in which women have defied the law to drive in
public, have ended with arrests of participants.
Under Saudi Arabia's rigid Wahhabi school of Sunni Islam,
women fall under the legal authority of a male relative, known
as their "guardian", who can stop them travelling abroad,
getting a job or opening a bank account.
The proposal on women drivers follows other cautious moves
by King Abdullah aimed at giving women more say, including the
decision to appoint them to the Council. He has also urged the
government to improve job opportunities for women.
The ban has long been debated in private circles in Saudi
Arabia but rarely in public by senior figures or officials.
Religious leaders no longer argue, as some have in the past,
that women are not allowed to drive under Islamic Sharia law.
Opponents of change instead cite fears about public morality.
Last month the head of the powerful morality police, Sheikh
Abdulatif Al al-Sheikh, told Reuters there was no text in Sharia
that forbade women from driving.
Ahmadi, who used to drive in the United States when she
lived there as a student, said she welcomed the recommendation
but would probably not drive herself if it were permitted.
"Some who are more courageous than me might do it. But it is
not an easy thing," she said.
"For a society that took so long to discuss this issue and
has been subjected to so much preaching on the harm women
driving might do, we are programmed to reject it rather than
accept it," she said.
(Editing by William Maclean and Gareth Jones)