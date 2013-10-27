RIYADH Oct 27 Saudi women demanding the right
to drive said on Sunday they would keep up their campaign a day
after government warnings and a heavy police presence thwarted
their call for many women to get behind the wheel.
Activists are asking Saudi women to go on driving in public
and posting online photographs or films of themselves doing so,
after putting dozens of such videos on YouTube in recent weeks.
A video posted online on Sunday showed a woman in the black
headscarf typically worn by Saudi women driving with her son to
and from Kingdom Hospital in north Riyadh earlier in the day.
"The campaign continues, in order to normalise driving in
our country, whose laws allow the practice of this right," said
a Tweet posted on the campaign's Twitter feed.
The activists say no specific law in Saudi Arabia bans women
from driving, although women cannot apply for driving licences.
Government officials say a ban is in effect because it accords
with the wishes of society in the conservative kingdom.
Activists posted 12 films on YouTube said to be of women
driving on Saturday, and said some other women had also driven
but without recording their exploits on video or in photographs.
Those who did drive were defying government admonitions
backed up by a hefty police presence in the capital Riyadh.
Interior Ministry employees had also contacted leaders of the
campaign individually to tell them not to drive on Saturday.
"Yesterday there were lots of police cars so I didn't take
the risk. I only took the wheel for a few minutes. Today I drove
and nobody stopped me. For sure I will drive every day doing my
normal tasks," Azza al-Shamasi, the woman who filmed herself
driving to the hospital on Sunday, told Reuters.
In Riyadh, police erected impromptu roadblocks on Saturday
and peered through car windows to ensure women were not driving.
Many traffic patrols were also in evidence as the authorities
tried to foil any defiance of the men-only road rules.
A report on Sabq.org, a Saudi news website, late on Saturday
said six women had been stopped for driving by Riyadh police.
DRIVING PLEDGE
In Jeddah, Samia el-Moslimany, a half-Egyptian half-American
woman married to a Saudi for 27 years, said she was briefly held
and made to sign a pledge that she would not drive again.
"I drove around the neighbourhood in Jeddah," she said.
When she drove in the kingdom's second city earlier in the
evening, several cars followed with young men waving at her.
Minutes after she relinquish the wheel to her driver, police
surrounded her car and took her into detention, she said.
Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and a U.S. ally, is an
absolute monarchy that forbids political protests.
The al-Saud family, which has ruled with the aid of clerics
from Sunni Islam's strict Wahhabi school, finances the religious
establishment and allows it significant control over Saudi law.
Saudi Arabia is the only country on earth to bar women from
driving. It also forbids them from travelling abroad, opening a
bank account or working without permission from a male relative.
King Abdullah has pushed some cautious reforms to give women
more employment opportunities and a greater public voice in
Saudi Arabia, but has often faced resistance from senior clergy.
Last week some ultra-conservative clerics staged a protest
outside the royal court against the campaign for women to drive.
A YouTube film made by male Saudi comedians went viral on
Saturday, parodying the Bob Marley song 'No Woman No Cry' as 'No
Woman No Drive', to support the women's driving campaign.
In the short film, comedian Hisham Fageeh sang, whistled and
danced with lyrics that included "I remember when you used to
sit in the family car but backseat... in this bright future you
can't forget your past, so put your car key away".
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Alistair Lyon)