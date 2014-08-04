RIYADH Aug 4 Saudi Arabia's labour ministry is
asking the government to spend 14.9 billion riyals ($4.0
billion) annually on labour market reform and steps to move
Saudi citizens into private sector jobs, the ministry said in a
report.
The figure was contained in the ministry's annual
statistical report for 2013, published on its website. The goal
of labour policy is full employment of the Saudi workforce, the
report stated.
The 14.9 billion riyal request is not huge compared to the
Saudi state budget, which projects spending of 855 billion
riyals this year. But it underlines the importance that the
government attaches to labour reform, and the way in which the
labour ministry's influence has increased as a result.
"Carrying out employment strategy requires providing the
necessary resources to carry out mechanisms within a specific
timeframe," the ministry said.
"Given the extreme importance of this issue, it needs to be
quickly submitted to the cabinet for study, as any slowdown
would translate into an increase in unemployment and a decrease
in productivity and would have a direct negative impact on the
national economy."
Concerned by high unemployment among Saudi citizens and
lagging living standards among poorer Saudis, the government
began introducing a series of far-reaching labour reforms in
2011, aiming to cut the country's reliance on relatively
low-paid foreign workers and replace some of them with local
citizens.
The reforms include quotas for companies to hire Saudi
nationals, levies on firms which employ large numbers of
foreigners, and training and unemployment benefits schemes. A
crackdown on visa violations last year is estimated to have
caused a million foreign workers to leave the country, perhaps a
tenth of the foreign population.
The reforms have proved costly for some companies, hitting
industries such as construction particularly hard, but the
government appears willing to tolerate such costs in the
interest of restructuring the economy over the long term.
The ministry's report said the reforms had achieved initial
success, with the number of Saudis working in the private sector
rising to about 1.5 million at the end of 2013 from 681,481
people before the reforms began.
The proportion of Saudi nationals employed in the private
sector climbed to 15.15 percent last year from 9.9 percent in
2009, it said. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 11.7
percent at the end of 2013 from 12.1 percent a year earlier.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)