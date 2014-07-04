DUBAI, July 4 Gunmen killed the commander of a
Saudi border patrol on the frontier with Yemen on Friday and
security forces shot dead three of the attackers in the ensuing
firefight, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.
SPA, citing Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman Major General
Mansour al-Turki, said the attack had occurred at the Wadia
border crossing but did not say who was behind the shootings.
Security forces arrested one of the gunmen and were
searching for one or two others believed to be hiding in nearby
buildings, SPA reported.
A Yemeni official, commenting on what appeared to be the
same group of gunmen, told Reuters suspected al Qaeda militants
in two cars had opened fire on Yemeni border guards at the Wadia
crossing on Friday before crossing over to the Saudi side.
They killed one Yemeni soldier, the official added.
The Wadia crossing is in the southeastern Yemeni province of
Hadramout, which stretches from the port of Mukalla in the south
to the Saudi border, through arid valleys and empty desert,
landscape that al Qaeda militants use to their advantage across
the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia views its 1,800 km (1,100 mile) border with
impoverished, conflict-ridden Yemen as a major security
challenge. It has been building a security fence since 2003,
though work has often been interrupted by protesting tribesmen
who say it prevents them accessing pastures for their livestock.
The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter and ally of the
United States, overcame its own al Qaeda insurgency almost a
decade ago but it has watched with alarm the recent military
advances by radical Sunni Islamists in neighbouring Iraq.
In May, Riyadh said it had detained 62 suspected al Qaeda
militants with links to radicals in Syria and Yemen who were
plotting attacks on government and foreign targets in the
kingdom.
