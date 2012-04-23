ADEN, Yemen A Saudi Arabian diplomat who was kidnapped last month in Yemen is in good health and could be released within "the coming hours", according to a Yemeni tribal leader who said on Monday he had been negotiating with the abductors.

Abdallah al-Khalidi, the kingdom's deputy consul in the southern Yemeni port of Aden, was seized outside his residence there on March 28.

Riyadh said last week a suspected al Qaeda militant had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping and had threatened to kill Khalidi unless a ransom was handed over and militants were freed from Saudi prisons.

Sheikh Tareq al-Fadli, a tribal head in Yemen's southern Abyan region and prominent leader of the area's separatist movement, told Reuters he had been negotiating with the kidnappers for Khalidi's release.

"Things are going well ... The man is fine. He is in good health," Fadli said, adding that Khalidi would be released "within the coming hours".

Fadli did not go into further detail about his contact with the kidnappers, or whether he had made them any offer in return for the diplomat's release.

Islamist insurgents and separatist groups have been emboldened by more than a year of turmoil in Yemen that was sparked by mass protests which eventually ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The United States, and Yemen's neighbour Saudi Arabia, have been especially alarmed by the rise of militants allied to a regional wing of al Qaeda that has sworn to bring down Saudi Arabia's ruling family.

The impoverished Arabian Peninsula state of Yemen lies close to key shipping lanes through the Red Sea.

A Saudi government spokesman last week said the man claiming responsibility for the kidnapping had been identified as Mishaal al-Shodoukhi, who was named on a list of fugitive al Qaeda militants by Saudi authorities in 2009.

Shodoukhi said his group would "prepare the knives" unless their demands were met and threatened further attacks, including an embassy bombing and the assassination of a Saudi prince, the Saudi spokesman said.

Riyadh, which has substantial influence among Yemeni tribes, rejected any negotiations with al Qaeda for the release of Khalidi.

YEMEN AIR STRIKES

Separately, Yemeni air force strikes killed at least 15 suspected al Qaeda-linked militants in the south of the country on Monday, residents and local officials said.

The air strikes targeted a car and two suspected militant hideouts in the Lawdar area, where officials say more than 200 Islamist fighters have been killed over the past two weeks. Residents saw militants ferrying the bodies of their dead comrades towards Umm Ayn, where they buried them.

Another three militants were killed in clashes with the army in the city of Zinjibar, about 100 km (60 miles) from Lawdar, said residents and a local official.

Residents of the militant-held town of Jaar said al Qaeda-linked group Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) had distributed leaflets saying it would execute about 70 Yemeni soldiers it took captive last month, unless authorities released fellow Islamist fighters from jail in Yemen.

A tribal source told Reuters a French aid worker from the International Committee of the Red Cross, who was seized by armed men on his way from north Yemen to the eastern port sea of Hudaida on Saturday, had been transported to Jaar.

The source said the Saudi diplomat was also being held in Jaar.

(Writing by Rania El Gamal and Isabel Coles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)