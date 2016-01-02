(adds quotes, background)
DUBAI Jan 2 A Saudi-led coalition that has been
bombing the Houthi movement in Yemen for nine months announced
on Saturday the end of a ceasefire that began on Dec. 15, the
Saudi state news agency SPA said, in a setback to attempts to
end the conflict.
The ceasefire began in tandem with peace talks sponsored by
the United Nations, but it was repeatedly violated by both
sides. Nearly 6,000 people have been killed since the Saudi
coalition entered the conflict in March, almost half of them
civilians.
The coalition began its military campaign in prevent the
Houthis, whom it sees as a proxy for Iran, from taking complete
control of Yemen after seizing much of the north last year. The
Houthis accuse the coalition of launching a war of aggression.
"The leadership of the coalition supporting legitimacy in
Yemen announces the end of the truce in Yemen beginning at 1400
(1100 GMT) on Saturday," the agency said.
"The coalition has been and still is keen to create the
right conditions to find a peaceful solution," the statement
said. But the ceasefire could not be maintained because of "the
continuation of the Houthi militias and Saleh forces in
violating it."
The statement charged that Houthis and Yemeni troops loyal
to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh had fired ballistic
missiles at Saudi Arabia, targeted its border posts and shelled
civilian areas where the Houthis are fighting pro-Saudi Yemeni
forces.
The U.N. talks have failed to find a political solution that
would end the conflict. Negotiations are set to resume on Jan.
14. It is unclear whether the resumption of full-scale fighting
will scupper the peace process.
(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning, editing by Larry
King)