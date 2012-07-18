BRIEF-Ninestar Corp and partners to sell Kofax to Project Leopard Acquire for about US$1.32 bln
* Says it and two investment firms plan to sell software unit named Kofax to Project Leopard Acquire Co Limited
LONDON, July 18 Indebted telecoms operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday, in line with analyst forecasts.
Saudi Arabia's No.3 telecoms operator, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain, made a net loss of 349 million riyals ($93.1 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a net loss of 448.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 350 million riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Rania El Gamal)
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS 100 PERCENT UNIT VESTEL TICARET DECIDES TO SET UP A UNIT IN DUBAI NAMED VESTEL ELECTRONICS GULF DMCC