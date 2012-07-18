(Adds detail)
July 18 Indebted telecoms operator Zain Saudi
reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday,
in line with analyst forecasts.
Saudi Arabia's No.3 telecoms operator, an affiliate of
Kuwait's Zain, made a net loss of 349 million riyals
($93.1 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares
with a net loss of 448.2 million riyals in the year-earlier
period.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain
Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 350 million riyals.
In a bourse statement, the company attributed the narrowing
loss to a decrease in financing costs.
Quarterly gross profit was 1.41 billion riyals, down from
1.64 billion riyals a year ago.
Zain Saudi has struggled under mounting losses and
multi-billion dollar debts. The operator's share of the
kingdom's mobile subscribers fell four percentage points to 12
percent in 2011, according to Zain's annual report, leaving it a
distant third to Saudi Telecom Co and Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily).
A $1.6 billion rights issue aimed at writing off some of
Zain Saudi's liabilities had sold only 54 percent of shares
available, the lead manager said on Monday.
The company's liabilities totalled 22.9 billion riyals as of
March 31, and it is also refinancing a $2.5 billion syndicated
loan that matures in July.
($1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals)
