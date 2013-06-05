BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 4.5 mln shares on March 31
* Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31
DUBAI, June 5 Zain Saudi, the kingdom's third-largest telecom operator, has signed a 2.25 billion riyals ($600 million) Islamic loan guaranteed by its parent company.
The three-year murabaha facility - a sharia-compliant cost-plus-profit arrangement - will be used to refinance an existing deal which had been extended beyond its original maturity date, Zain Saudi said in a bourse statement.
Kuwait-listed parent Zain, which owns a 37 percent stake in the firm, has given "an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee" for the facility.
Four banks provided the loan - Arab National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Gulf International Bank and Samba Financial Group.
Zain Saudi has a separate 9 billion riyals loan due later this month. The operator has rolled over the debt multiple times since its original maturity date in 2011. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR OF DKK 100-120 MILLION BEFORE TAX
* Says with effect from monday 3 April, Jean Pascal Tranié will take up role as chief executive and Simon Fry will move to position of non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)