RIYADH Oct 16 Indebted telecom operator Zain
Saudi reported a widening third-quarter net loss on
Tuesday, citing a move in call traffic from international to
national calls.
Saudi Arabia's No.3 mobile company, an affiliate of Kuwait's
Zain, made a net loss of 493 million riyals ($131
million) in the three months to Sept. 30. This compares with a
net loss of 484 million riyals in the year-earlier period.
In a bourse statement, the company said "the principal
reason for the increase in the net loss... has been the
rebalancing of significant volumes of traffic from international
to national destinations".
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)