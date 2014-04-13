* Q1 net profit 1.71 bln riyals, down 16.9 pct
* Misses analysts' forecasts of around 2.05 bln
* Third quarter of declining profits
* Higher provisioning is likely cause of profit drop
* Contrasts with strong Q1 at some other Saudi banks
By David French
DUBAI, April 13 Al Rajhi Bank reported
a slump in net profit for the first three months of 2014 on
Sunday, marking the second quarter in a row that Saudi Arabia's
largest listed lender has posted a big decline in earnings.
The bank made 1.71 billion riyals ($456 million) in the
three months to March 31, down 16.9 percent from 2.05 billion
riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
filing.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the bank to post
an average net profit of 2.05 billion riyals for the quarter.
Al Rajhi said in Sunday's statement that the profit drop was
due to an increase in operating expenses; it did not elaborate.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
An increase in operating expenses is usually interpreted by
analysts to mean higher provisioning for bad loans. Naveed
Ahmed, senior manager at Global Investment House, estimated Al
Rajhi had posted a roughly 50 percent year-on-year increase in
provisions.
"We believe that the results were disappointing and that the
bank's asset quality requires more reading into," he said in a
research note.
Labour market reforms in Saudi Arabia, making it more
expensive to hire foreign workers and therefore pushing up
companies' costs, have hurt the profits of construction firms
and prompted some banks to increase their provisions for
exposure to the construction sector. It was not clear whether
this was a factor in Al Rajhi's latest earnings decline.
Al Rajhi's fourth-quarter net profit dropped 19.1 percent,
which was also due to increased impairment allowances. The bank
reported a drop in profits for the third quarter of last year,
albeit a marginal one.
The decline in first-quarter earnings at Al Rajhi contrasts
with positive results reported by some other Saudi banks.
Riyad Bank and Saudi British Bank posted
profit growth of 13.5 and 14 percent respectively, while Banque
Saudi Fransi's first-quarter profit jumped 25 percent
after a big drop in fourth-quarter earnings.
Al Rajhi's earnings decline in the opening three months came
despite modest year-on-year increases in operating income and
profit from special commissions.
Loans and advances stood at 193.1 billion riyals on March
31, up 7 percent on the same point in 2013. Customer deposits
rose 2.9 percent over the same time frame to 238.5 billion
riyals.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals)
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)