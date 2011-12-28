Position: Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

Incumbent: Fahad al-Mubarak

Term: Appointed December 2011

Key Facts:

-- Fahad al-Mubarak was appointed by Saudi King Abdullah to head the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), succeeding Muhammad al-Jasser who took office in February 2009.

-- Mubarak, who comes from outside the central bank and is a private-sector, market-focused figure, was previously chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia. He has also held the position of chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.

-- He played a role in the privatisation of Saudi Telecom and was a member of the team which discussed the partial privatisation of Saudi Arabia's National Gas Industry with international oil companies.

-- Mubarak, who is from Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern Province, served as a member of the Shura Council, a consultative body which advises the government on legislative matters, for six years, during which he was vice chairman of its economic and energy committee.

-- He holds a PhD in business administration from the University of Houston in Texas. Mubarak started his career as assistant professor at the Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.