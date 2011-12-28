BRIEF-Arthur J Gallagher to close offerings of $648 mln
* Arthur J Gallagher-plans to close offerings of $648 million aggregate principal amount senior unsecured notes,$250 million in late june,remainder in early aug
Position: Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
Incumbent: Fahad al-Mubarak
Term: Appointed December 2011
Key Facts:
-- Fahad al-Mubarak was appointed by Saudi King Abdullah to head the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), succeeding Muhammad al-Jasser who took office in February 2009.
-- Mubarak, who comes from outside the central bank and is a private-sector, market-focused figure, was previously chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia. He has also held the position of chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.
-- He played a role in the privatisation of Saudi Telecom and was a member of the team which discussed the partial privatisation of Saudi Arabia's National Gas Industry with international oil companies.
-- Mubarak, who is from Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern Province, served as a member of the Shura Council, a consultative body which advises the government on legislative matters, for six years, during which he was vice chairman of its economic and energy committee.
-- He holds a PhD in business administration from the University of Houston in Texas. Mubarak started his career as assistant professor at the Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
* Arthur J Gallagher-plans to close offerings of $648 million aggregate principal amount senior unsecured notes,$250 million in late june,remainder in early aug
LONDON, June 13 Three London-based former currency traders facing U.S. charges that they tried to manipulate prices in the world's largest financial market have agreed not to fight extradition, and will appear at a New York court hearing next month.