By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Feb 25 Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it
would set up training centres for its judges, overriding
resistance from religious conservatives in a move that should
accelerate judicial reforms in the kingdom.
Changes to the legal system are seen by analysts as crucial
for wider social and economic reforms aimed at reconciling Saudi
Arabia's ultra-conservative traditions with the demands of a
young population and modern economy.
However, some clerics in the kingdom have opposed any change
to the judiciary, seeing the country's legal system of sharia or
Islamic law as a divinely inspired set of rules that cannot be
changed by temporal authorities.
A cabinet statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency said
the training centres, run by the Justice Ministry, would focus
on the "efficiency and performance" of judges and other
officials.
Saudi judges are clerics who preside over everything from
economic, criminal to political cases using Islamic
jurisprudence. Educated at state-run seminaries, they learn how
to interpret centuries-old judicial texts and apply them in
court as they see fit, without reference to precedence.
The system is often criticised by human rights groups who
say it allows judges to apply rules inconsistently and without
due process, and by businesses who say it weakens the kingdom's
investment climate.
"All judges, assistant judges, clerks and court secretaries
need a huge amount of training and upgrading of their skills,"
said Majid Garoub, a prominent lawyer.
Some religious conservatives in the judiciary and the
Justice Ministry have tried to block the training and other
reforms including the introduction of specialised courts for
different branches of law and women practising as lawyers.
They have also opposed a ruling by the Supreme Board of
Judiciary this month that women must identify themselves in
court using government documents, rather than be identified by a
male relative, making it harder for men to stop female relatives
from testifying in court.
Religious concerns are particularly sensitive in Saudi
Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, where King Abdullah is
officially known as "Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques", and
where in the absence of democracy the state's legitimacy partly
rests on its Islamic credentials.
Earlier this year the local al-Jazeera newspaper reported
that 200 judges had written to the king attacking the reforms.
In November 2012, another group of judges decried the
"Westernising stench" of reform in another open letter.
INVESTMENT CONCERNS
Justice Minister Mohammed al-Issa was appointed in 2009 to
accelerate the reforms. In 2012 he was also made head of the
Supreme Judicial Council, the body that oversees judges'
performance and new judicial appointments.
The king appointed 183 new judges last year, and has
approved the creation of 5,000 new positions for judges to help
unblock bottlenecks in a legal system notorious for long delays.
The change is seen as important for investors, who now
mainly rely on boards of arbitration similar to those used in
commercial disputes in some Western countries.
"It is one of the main issues for international investments,
but (the legal framework) is a little bit obscure now. People do
not know exactly what is going on," said Fawaz al-Alamy, a
former deputy minister of commerce and industry who helped
negotiate Saudi Arabia's accession to the World Trade
Organisation.
He said the legal system needed greater transparency,
predictability and due process to attract foreign investment.
The world's top oil exporter has pushed economic reforms
aimed at diversifying its economy and reducing the reliance on
energy exports by encouraging more private sector activity.
"(Reforms) are a package deal. You cannot implement reforms
in the economic or social areas and neglect the judiciary," said
Joseph Kechichian, senior fellow at the King Faisal Centre for
Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh.
