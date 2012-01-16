(Adds details)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan 16 - Saudi British Bank
posted a 65-percent rise in quarterly profits on
Monday, citing lower operating costs for the gains.
The lender, an affiliate of HSBC, said it had net
income of 655 million riyals ($174.7 million) in the three
months ended Dec. 31, compared with 397 million riyals in the
prior-year period.
Analysts had forecast average profit of 691 million riyals,
according to a Reuters survey.
"The reason for the higher net profits for the fourth
quarter and for the year compared with the same periods a year
earlier is the decline in operating costs," the bank said in a
statement.
Total operating profit for the period rose 0.5 percent to
1.12 billion riyals from 1.12 in the same quarter last year.
Profits from special commissions was flat at 730 million
riyals. Loans and advances rose 14 percent to 84.8 billion
riyals from 74.2 billion riyals a year earlier, it said.
SABB got regulatory approval last week for a 33-percent
capital increase.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Amran Abocar)