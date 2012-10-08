(Recasts with contract winners, adds details)
RIYADH Oct 8 Saudi Electricity Co has
awarded contracts for South Korea's Hyundai and Japan's
Mitsubishi to build and supply equipment for a large power plant
in Jeddah, SEC said on Monday.
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) will build the 2,650-megawatt
power plant known as Jeddah South, while Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries (MHI) will supply equipment for the oil-fired plant.
The construction of the plant means Saudi Arabia, the
world's largest crude exporter, will continue to burn millions
of barrels a week of oil for power generation for years to come.
But SEC expects the more efficient plant, to burn much less
fuel oil per unit of electricity produced.
"We are using for the first time in the kingdom super
critical boilers which have a higher efficiency, reaching up to
40 percent efficiency in fuel consumption," SEC's chief
executive Ali bin Saleh al-Barrak told Reuters in an interview.
SEC said in a bourse statement earlier on Monday that it had
approved the award of an 11.96 billion-riyal ($3.12 billion)
contract to build the plant but did not identify the winner.
The contracts for Jeddah are expected to be signed in the
next few weeks, with contracts to build a similar-sized oil
fired power plant at Shuqaiq awarded in late 2013, Barrak said.
Technical bids for the 2,600 MW Shuqaiq, a super critical
fuel oil plant fitted with sulphur removing technology, are due
in the first quarter of next year, Barrak said.
The state-run company also plans to spend around $35 billion
on high voltage power lines, with another $25 billion spent on
distribution networks over the next 10 years.
SEC has an installed capacity of 54,000 MW and will add
around 4,000 MW over the next 12 months to help meet rising
demand, with another 8,000 MW of capacity to be added in 2014.
