DUBAI, April 7 Banque Saudi Fransi
posted a 25.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on
Monday, beating analysts' estimates as operating income
increased.
The bank made a net profit of 856 million riyals ($228.24
million) in the three months to March 31, up from 684 million
riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a filing to
Saudi Arabia's bourse.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Saudi Fransi
would make a quarterly profit of 755.8 million riyals.
The lender attributed its higher quarterly profit to
increasing operating income, which rose 16.3 percent 1.4 billion
riyals. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)