DUBAI May 14 Banque Saudi Fransi is planning a benchmark-sized five-year Islamic bond or sukuk, arranging banks said on Monday, after the lender completed investor meetings last week.

Initial guidance for the sukuk was at 200 basis points over midswaps. Benchmark is usually understood to be at least $500 million.

Citigroup, Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank are bookrunners on the deal.