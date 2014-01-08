DUBAI Jan 8 Saudi Hollandi Bank,
Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, posted a 10.8 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit, missing analyst expectations.
The lender, partly-owned by Royal Bank of Scotland,
said it made 347.3 million riyals ($92.60 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31 compared to 313.4 million riyals in the
corresponding quarter of 2012.
Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post,
on average, a net profit of 375 million riyals.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Its full-year net profit for 2013 was 1.5 billion riyals, a
19.8 percent increase on the previous year, which it attributed
to 1.25 billion riyals.