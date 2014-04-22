By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 22 Saudi Arabia plans to regulate
local companies that screen shows on YouTube, a senior
official was quoted as saying in local media on Tuesday - a move
that could stifle its nascent creative industries.
The kingdom is the world's top per capita user of YouTube.
Dissatisfaction over state broadcasters' staid programming and
societal restrictions have created a uniquely captive audience
for web-based entertainment, in a country where nearly half the
population is under 25.
But YouTube's popularity has now brought Saudi Arabia's
homegrown production houses under the gaze of the General
Authority for Audiovisual Media, a recently formed watchdog.
Riyadh Najm, the Authority's president, told the pan-Arab
newspaper Asharq al-Awsat that his organization would soon issue
a manifesto to organize - or regulate - the work of YouTube
channels.
It will include rules and conditions that would be "in
accordance with the nature of society and laws in this
context", Najm said. "We are working on embracing these talents
and developing their artistic and technical abilities."
Licensing would help guarantee quality, he said.
This follows a new Saudi law that defines terrorist crimes
as any act that "disturbs public order, shakes the security of
society, or subjects its national unity to danger, or obstructs
the primary system of rule or harms the reputation of the
state".
Such a broad definition reflects Saudi rulers' unease since
the 2011 Arab uprisings. The authorities have taken a far
harsher line against many forms of dissent, jailing liberal
reformers and religious critics on charges ranging from sedition
to jeopardising state security.
YouTube programme makers in Saudi had been able to operate
without a licence because they were not actual broadcasters,
with the likes of UTURN Entertainment and C3 combined attracting
more than 500 million views for their various YouTube shows as
of mid-September 2013.
These production houses have been careful to avoid
controversy, with subtle satire often the preferred means to
critique authority.
"Until we see the details, it's a bit alarming, a threat for
us," said Kaswara al-Khatib, chairman and chief executive of
UTURN Entertainment. "You don't want to be controlled because
the whole idea is that we want to express ourselves."
Khatib said he had previously discussed the matter with
Najm, who told him UTURN's current output would not be
prohibited, but that the sector could no longer be unregulated.
"The whole idea is to regulate it in a way to make sure
where the areas are to be played with and the areas that should
not be touched," said Khatib.
"He seems to be supportive and understands it's not
conventional media and that online is a totally different
ballgame."
YouTube declined to comment.
