* Q3 net profit 1.69 bln riyals vs 1.51 bln a yr earlier
* Revenue 6.45 bln riyals vs 6.18 bln a yr earlier
RIYADH Oct 29 Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), Saudi Arabia's No.2 telecom operator, beat forecasts
with an 11.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on
Tuesday, as revenue from corporate and wholesale customers grew.
Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
, made a third-quarter net profit of 1.69 billion
riyals, up from 1.51 billion riyals in the prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily, which
competes with Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi
, would make a quarterly profit of 1.65 billion riyals.
Mobily's revenue for the three months to Sept. 30 was 6.45
billion riyals, up from 6.18 billion in the prior-year period.
The firm plans to buy a stake in loss-making fixed line
operator Etihad Atheeb, a move seen as helping it
offer service bundles that include voice, data and television
services.
Saudi operators have focused on data and combined services
to help offset slumping conventional call margins, which are
under pressure due to the surging popularity of substitute
services such as Internet-based phone calls and instant
messaging.
