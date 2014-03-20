By David French
DUBAI, March 20 Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank (NCB) IPO-NACO.SE has invited banks to pitch
for the adviser role on its highly-anticipated flotation on the
kingdom's bourse, it said on Thursday.
The Saudi government said last month it planned to sell a 15
percent stake in the kingdom's largest lender to the public this
year, a long-awaited move which is likely to result in one of
the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) ever seen in the
Gulf region.
For investment banks in the kingdom, the share sale is a
must-have mandate to be working on and they were invited by NCB
to pitch for the adviser role on the transaction earlier this
week, banking sources said.
"A request for proposals (RFP) was sent to a select number
of authorized persons to act as the financial advisor for the
IPO process as per Capital Market Authority requirements," said
NCB in a statement, referring to the Saudi regulator.
"Once the selection is made, the selected financial advisor
will be announced."
A decision on which bank will work on the IPO is expected
soon, given that the government wants to sell the stake before
the year end, said one banker who has seen the RFP.
Another banker, while declining to specify the timetable for
NCB, said a decision on RFPs in Saudi was usually made around
two to three weeks after they are sent out.
Given the substantial size of the share sale - estimates by
bankers put it in the region of 15 billion to 20 billion riyals
($4.00 billion-$5.33 billion) - and the fact all Saudi share
offerings must be underwritten before being sold to the public,
a number of banks are expected to be ultimately involved.
When Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) did its 9.2
billion-riyal IPO in 2008, all 11 Saudi lenders were involved in
some form of underwriting capacity.
However, on the NCB deal, the title of financial adviser
will be the most coveted, given both the prestige of the mandate
and the fees to be generated.
Every bank with advisory capabilities in the kingdom will
likely pitch therefore, including Saudi banks and the Saudi
units of international banks like HSBC, JP Morgan
and BNP Paribas.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals)
(Editing by Mark Potter)