DUBAI, March 17 Saudi Telecom Co's Chief Executive Khaled al-Ghoneim has resigned, the former monopoly said in a bourse statement on Sunday. Ghoneim, who was appointed in June 2012, submitted his resignation to the company's board on Saturday, citing "special circumstances". STC's board approved Ghoneim's resignation, but did not name a replacement in the statement to the Saudi stock market. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Matt Smith, Editing by Dinesh Nair)