UPDATE 9-Trump to announce decision on global climate deal on Thursday
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (Updates with Trump tweet on timing of announcement)
DUBAI, March 17 Saudi Telecom Co's Chief Executive Khaled al-Ghoneim has resigned, the former monopoly said in a bourse statement on Sunday. Ghoneim, who was appointed in June 2012, submitted his resignation to the company's board on Saturday, citing "special circumstances". STC's board approved Ghoneim's resignation, but did not name a replacement in the statement to the Saudi stock market. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Matt Smith, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (Updates with Trump tweet on timing of announcement)
May 31 Uber Technologies Inc said its head of finance is leaving, and the privately held ride-hailing company also said that its first-quarter loss narrowed substantially from the prior quarter, putting it on a path toward profitability.