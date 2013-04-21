BRIEF-Vef Radiotehnika Rrr Q1 net profit at 279,094 euros
* Q1 NET TURNOVER EUR 279,094 Source text: http://bit.ly/2slDhkK
RIYADH, April 21 Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's No.2 telecom operator, reported a 38.5 percent year-on-year plunge in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, far below market expectations, after taking charges relating to an affiliate in India.
The firm, which remains majority government-owned nearly a decade after being listed, made a net profit of 1.55 billion riyals ($413 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 2.52 billion riyals a year earlier.
The company said in a separate statement, also posted on the website of the Saudi bourse, that it would distribute first-quarter dividends of 0.5 riyals per share.
STC was expected to post a profit of quarterly profit of 2 billion riyals, according to the average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely)
TOKYO, May 31 GlobalFoundries, the world's second largest contract chipmaker, aims to double its revenue from Japan over the next few years by launching cheaper chips for newer uses that will help it claw market share from a dominant Taiwanese rival, a senior executive said.