BRIEF-Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan plans to acquire liquor firm for about 1.4 bln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire a liquor firm for about 1.4 billion yuan ($203.36 million) via cash, share issue
June 6 Anhui SaunaKing Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire assets worth 108 million yuan ($17.27 million) via private placement of shares and cash
* Says shares to resume trading on June 9
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ses89v; link.reuters.com/tes89v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2548 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to acquire a liquor firm for about 1.4 billion yuan ($203.36 million) via cash, share issue
MADRID, April 21 Celta Vigo will have to upset the odds when they face English heavyweights Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, but will be confident of emulating fellow Spaniards Sevilla who won the competition in the last three seasons.