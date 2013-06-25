BRIEF-China Fortune Land Development signs MoU with local government
* Says it signs MoU with government of Xiangfu District, Kaifeng City to provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the government
PARIS, June 25 French water and waste treatment company Saur has won the support of its shareholders for a buy-out by its creditor banks, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The news paves the way for an amicable agreement by a June 30 deadline after which the company risks being put under a court-sanctioned reorganisation scheme. The company is burdened by 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of debt.
"Today we have the unanimous backing of shareholders for the refinancing plan proposed by the company and the banks," the spokeswoman said.
A spokesman for shareholder Cube said separately that the fund had also supported the buy-out offer by banks including BNP Paribas and Natixis. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)
* Says it signs MoU with government of Xiangfu District, Kaifeng City to provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the government
JOHANNESBURG, March 30 The South African Communist Party, allies of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), formally objected to a plan by President Jacob Zuma to sack Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a senior SACP official said on Thursday.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 30 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's largest lender, on Thursday said its net profit fell 0.64 pct in the fourth quarter of 2016 as margins shrank, above analyst estimates.