* Company looking to ease cost of 1.8 bln euros debt pile
* Saur has been valued at 800 mln-1 bln euros -Saur chairman
* Seche due to make a fourth offer on Friday
PARIS, April 4 Water and waste treatment company
Saur said on Thursday it had received three offers to refinance
its debt as it tries to ease the cost of a 1.8 billion euros
($2.31 billion) debt pile.
The offers came from a consortium of lending banks - said to
include BNP Paribas and Royal Bank of Scotland
- a Natixis-led investment fund called Cube, and a
holding company set up by the former head of Louis Dreyfus.
Commenting on the bids, Saur Executive Chairman Olivier
Brousse told French daily Les Echos that the final decision
would be taken this month and that the winning bid would be
measured against independent valuations of Saur of between 800
million and 1 billion euros.
"At the moment, each of the three offers would keep a
majority French shareholder structure in place and would inject
necessary fresh capital of around 200 million euros," Brousse
said in an interview published on Les Echos' website.
Rival waste company Seche Environnement, which
owns a 33 percent stake in Saur, is due to put in its own
proposal to restructure Saur's finances on Friday, Saur said in
a statement.
Relations have soured between Seche and other key Saur
shareholders, including sovereign-wealth fund FSI and insurer
AXA, for more than a year after a failed bid by Seche
to take over the company.
French daily Le Monde reported last month that Seche had
been looking to mount a fresh takeover bid with utility EDF
for several weeks. An EDF spokeswoman said such a
project was not on the agenda for the utility.