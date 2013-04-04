BRIEF-Prime Financial secures 100% stake in Altezza Partners
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
PARIS, April 4 Embattled water and waste treatment company Saur said it had received three offers to refinance its debt as it tries to ease the cost of a 1.8 billion euros ($2.31 billion) debt pile.
The offers came from a consortium of lending banks - said to include BNP Paribas and Royal Bank of Scotland - a Natixis-led investment fund called Cube and a holding company set up by the former head of Louis Dreyfus.
Rival waste company Seche Environnement is due to put in its own proposal to restructure Saur's finances on Friday, Saur said in a statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.