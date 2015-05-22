PARIS May 22 Spanish building and services
group FCC and French water and waste group Saur have
denied a report in French daily Le Monde saying they had held
merger talks.
Le Monde, quoting three anonymous sources, said on Friday
shareholders of Saur and FCC water unit Aqualia have been in
talks for weeks and that a conclusion was imminent.
"We formally deny any talks or approach with the FCC group,"
a Saur spokesperson said. A spokesperson for FCC in Madrid
denied any interest of the Spanish firm in Saur.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, Julien Toyer and Pascale Denis;
Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)