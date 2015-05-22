(Adds details on ownership)
PARIS May 22 Spanish building and services
group FCC and French water and waste group Saur have
denied a report in French daily Le Monde saying they had held
merger talks.
Le Monde, quoting three anonymous sources, said on Friday
shareholders of Saur and FCC water unit Aqualia have been in
talks for weeks and that a conclusion was imminent.
"We formally deny any talks or approach with the FCC group,"
a Saur spokesperson said. A spokesperson for FCC in Madrid
denied any interest of the Spanish firm in Saur.
Weighed down by nearly 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of
debt, Saur was forced into a debt restructuring in 2013 and is
now partly owned by its creditors following a debt to equity
conversion.
France's third-biggest water and waste group, well behind
larger competitors Veolia and Suez, is now
partly owned by BNP Paribas and BPCE and
some investment funds.
The unlisted Societe d'amenagement urbain et rural (Saur)
has turnover of 1.7 billion euros, employs 13,000 people and
serves 18 million customers, according to its website. Market
leader Veolia had 2014 revenue of 23.9 billion euros and
supplies 96 million people worldwide with drinking water.
Le Monde said the talks were led by Henri Proglio, former
EDF chief executive and board member of BPCE unit Natixis. The
paper said that, as former Veolia CEO, Proglio was in touch with
FCC shareholder and former Veolia board member Esther Koplowitz.
Koplowitz is FCC's second-largest shareholders with a stake
of 22.5 percent while BPCE is FCC's fourth-largest shareholder
with a stake of 2.94 percent, ThomsonReuters Eikon data show.
Saur director Jerome Le Conte was a top Veolia executive
under Proglio. Le Monde quoted Proglio as saying he was not
involved in the talks.
Industry insiders say Saur is a prime target for a foreign
water and waste group because its main shareholders are
financial companies and because the firm could not be bought by
market leaders Veolia and Suez for antitrust reasons. The two
water giants have French water distribution market shares of
around 40 and 20 percent respectively.
($1 = 0.9061 euros)
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard, Julien Toyer and Pascale Denis;
Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)