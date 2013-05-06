PARIS May 6 French water and waste treatment
company Saur's creditor banks could join up with one of three
potential bidders to try to reduce its 1.8 billion euro ($2.36
billion) debt, sources close to the talks said.
Saur - a rival of France's Veolia Environnement and
Suez Environnement - is facing pressure on its
earnings due to the economic slowdown, which has hit the waste
and environmental services sectors.
This has made it difficult to deal with its high debt
burden, a portion of which needs to be refinanced by 2014.
Saur said last month that it had received three offers to
refinance its debt, which stems from a 2007 leveraged buyout by
waste treatment company Seche Environnement, French
state bank Caisse des Depots and AXA Private Equity.
The company has until the end of June to reach an agreement
with shareholders and creditors to refinance.
Aside from the offer from a consortium of lending banks, the
three other bids to restructure the group and assume control
came from Seche, a Natixis-led investment fund called
Cube and a holding company set up by the former head of
commodities firm Louis Dreyfus.
The offer from the banks including BNP Paribas and
Royal Bank of Scotland on its own would leave the
company with too much debt, according to some sources close to
the matter, and has run into opposition from French sovereign
wealth fund FSI, which took over the CDC's stake and is now
Saur's top shareholder.
None of the other three offers have been able to win
approval from the banks, from the FSI or from Saur's other major
stakeholder, AXA Private Equity, sources said.
"The banks can block any solution other than theirs," said a
participant in the talks. "They are masters of the game."
Saur, bank consortium representatives and the FSI all
declined comment on the tie-up scenario.
Saur's debt is equivalent to 10 times its earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA),
compared with roughly 4 times for its larger competitors Veolia
Environnement and Suez Environnement.