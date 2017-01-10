BRIEF-HIT Technologies qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Says generated sales of $147,459 in q3 f2017, down 60% from $365,749 in q3 fiscal 2016
Jan 10 Canadian oilfield services company Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Tuesday that it would open its books this week to potential suitors interested in a deal with the company.
Savanna said it also planned to explore strategic alternatives, which may include a sale of the company among other options.
The company had rejected an unsolicited acquisition offer from Total Energy Services Inc in December. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Marquee energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and 2017 corporate budget and guidance