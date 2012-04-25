April 25 Savant Capital Management and The
Monitor Group, two independent fee-only wealth management firms,
said on Wednesday they plan to combine their businesses to form
one $2.7-billion, multi-state advisory firm.
The deal would be one of the biggest mergers in the
registered investment advisory space, which caters to the
fee-based, rather than commission-based, side of the wealth
management industry.
The combined firm, to be known as Savant Capital, LLC, will
have more than 90 employees working out of 10 offices in four
states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Virginia and Florida. The firm will
be based in Rockford, Illinois.
Savant Capital Management Chairman Thomas Muldowney and The
Monitor Group Chairman Glenn Kautt will both be on the board of
managers for the new firm. They will be joined by Savant's Chief
Executive Brent Brodeski and Chief Operating Officer Richard
Bennett.
Both firms are members of the Zero Alpha Group, an
international network of independent investment advisory firms.
The deal was managed by Phoenix-based Advisor Growth
Strategies, LLC and San Francisco-based Advice Dynamics
Partners, LLC. Details of the integration are expected to be
finalized later this year.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)