April 25 Savant Capital Management and The Monitor Group, two independent fee-only wealth management firms, said on Wednesday they plan to combine their businesses to form one $2.7-billion, multi-state advisory firm.

The deal would be one of the biggest mergers in the registered investment advisory space, which caters to the fee-based, rather than commission-based, side of the wealth management industry.

The combined firm, to be known as Savant Capital, LLC, will have more than 90 employees working out of 10 offices in four states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Virginia and Florida. The firm will be based in Rockford, Illinois.

Savant Capital Management Chairman Thomas Muldowney and The Monitor Group Chairman Glenn Kautt will both be on the board of managers for the new firm. They will be joined by Savant's Chief Executive Brent Brodeski and Chief Operating Officer Richard Bennett.

Both firms are members of the Zero Alpha Group, an international network of independent investment advisory firms.

The deal was managed by Phoenix-based Advisor Growth Strategies, LLC and San Francisco-based Advice Dynamics Partners, LLC. Details of the integration are expected to be finalized later this year. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)