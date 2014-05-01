May 1 Savills Plc :
* Acquisition
* Proposed acquisition of Studley, Inc for up to US$260
million (consensus $1.38 billion)
* Acquisition of Studley will provide Savills with a
significant US footprint and a strong platform for further
growth both in US
* Deal value payable in instalments between completion and
31 May 2017 in cash, promissory notes and ordinary shares of
Savills (consensus $1.38 billion)
* Transaction will be implemented by way of a merger
agreement, under terms of which Savills will pay up to us$260
million in cash
* Cash portion of initial and deferred consideration will be
funded from savills cash and banking facilities
* Approximately half of initial consideration will be in
form of up to 6.1 million new ordinary shares of savills
* Merger, which is subject to a vote of studley
stockholders, is expected to close on or around 30 May 2014,
* After acquisition, group will operate in US under Savills
Studley brand name and existing Savills branding arrangements
will continue for rest of world
* Merger expected to enhance Savills underlying EPS in first
year
* Transaction is anticipated to produce an internal rate of
return materially above savills weighted average cost of capital
