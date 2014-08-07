UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
LONDON Aug 7 Savills Plc
* H1 pretax profit rose 15 percent to 24.7 million stg
* Interim dividend 3.75 penceper share
* Group underlying profit before tax up 16% to £30.1m (h1 2013: £26.0m)
* Board remains confident in its expectations for full year
* Currently see no significant change in overall outlook for our business
* H1 group revenue up 8% to £430.8m (h1 2013: £399.0m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend