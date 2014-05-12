RPT-COLUMN-Liquidation risk hangs over oil and gas prices: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 23 The threat of liquidation hangs over oil and gas prices in the short term as hedge funds have built the most bullish positions in both commodities since 2014.
May 12 Savills Plc :
* During first four months of year savills has traded as anticipated with continued growth in UK
* Continue to expect regional recovery to be primary driver of growth for our UK commercial business in 2014
* Investment management business, has traded in line with our expectations of revenue and profit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 23 The threat of liquidation hangs over oil and gas prices in the short term as hedge funds have built the most bullish positions in both commodities since 2014.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to inside information of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: